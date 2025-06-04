Siddaramaiah Confirms 11 Fatalities, 33 Injured in RCB Victory Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru — Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday admitted that the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, which claimed 11 lives, was a result of a massive and unexpected crowd that had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title victory.

“More than 2 to 3 lakh people had gathered near the stadium. No one expected such a huge crowd,” said Siddaramaiah, expressing deep sorrow over the incident. He noted that most of the victims were youngsters, amplifying the tragedy.

₹10 Lakh Compensation for Families of Deceased

In response to the loss of life, the Chief Minister announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased. He also assured the public that all injured individuals are now out of danger and receiving necessary medical care.

Inquiry Ordered into the Stampede

Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the stampede. The committee has been given 15 days to submit its report. “I don’t want to defend the tragedy that has happened,” he said, acknowledging the government’s accountability.

Small Gate Became Deadly Choke Point

Revealing more details, the CM said a small gate at the stadium turned into a choke point as the crowd surged forward, ultimately breaking the gate and triggering the fatal stampede. The gate’s inability to manage the flow of people worsened the situation rapidly.

CM Criticizes Opposition for Politicizing Tragedy

Siddaramaiah also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of attempting to politicize the tragedy. “The BJP is doing politics over the incident. I don’t want to do politics,” he asserted.