Register Waqf Properties on UMEED Portal: Urgent Message from Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha | Deadline Dec 5, 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana’s religious leaders are urgently appealing to all Islamic institutions and individuals to register their Waqf properties on the central government’s UMEED Portal before the fast-approaching December 5, 2025, deadline.

The call comes from Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, President of Telangana District Dargah Association, who emphasizes that timely registration is crucial for protecting Muslim endowment properties across India amid significant changes to the Waqf Act.

Urgent Meeting at Haj House

An important meeting was convened recently at Haj House under the leadership of Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, bringing together trustees, administrators, and responsible persons from mosques, madrasas, dargahs, and cemeteries across all districts of Telangana.

The gathering focused exclusively on the urgent need to complete registration processes through the UMEED Portal before the December 5 cutoff date. Religious leaders expressed concern that many property owners remain unaware of the requirement or the impending deadline.

What is the UMEED Portal?

The UMEED Portal is a digital initiative launched by the central government to create a comprehensive registry of all Waqf properties nationwide. The registration drive comes alongside changes to the Waqf Act that could affect unregistered properties.

The following properties require immediate registration:

– Mosques and prayer spaces

– Madrasas and educational institutions

– Dargahs and Khanqahs

– Graveyards and burial grounds

– All other religious and charitable endowment properties

Support Services and Deadline Extension Efforts

Recognizing the challenges some may face with online registration, the Telangana District Dargah Association has arranged training programs for youth volunteers across the state. These trained individuals are available to assist with the registration process.

Additionally, a delegation from the association has met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting him to formally appeal to the central government for a deadline extension. However, until any extension is officially granted, the December 5, 2025, deadline remains in effect.

Why This Registration Matters

Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha stressed that this registration is vital for the future protection of Waqf properties across India. Failure to register properties by the deadline could result in future complications and potential loss of protected assets.

“The registration of all institutions – mosques, madrasas, dargahs, graveyards – must be completed as soon as possible,” stated Pasha during the meeting. “We must wake up from our sleep of negligence and complete the registration of our properties promptly, so we don’t face regret later.”

Immediate Action Required

Community leaders are urging all responsible parties not to delay, regardless of ongoing efforts to extend the deadline. Property owners should contact their district Waqf representatives or seek assistance from trained volunteers to ensure their properties are registered before December 5, 2025.

The Telangana District Dargah Association continues to organize awareness campaigns to ensure the message reaches every corner of the state and all properties are protected through timely registration.