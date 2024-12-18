Relief for Hyderabad as Temperatures Climb Above 10°C, Sirpur Hits 5.9°C in Rural Telangana

Hyderabad: After two days of severe cold wave conditions, Hyderabad has seen a welcome respite as minimum temperatures began to rise. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad experienced a gradual increase in temperatures, ranging between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief to residents enduring single-digit temperatures over the past 48 hours.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 10.7°C at Rajendranagar, followed by 10.9°C at the BHEL factory and 11.1°C at the University of Hyderabad. Previously, these areas had seen minimum temperatures as low as 7.1°C to 7.5°C, indicating an overnight rise of around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Moula Ali, a locality that had consistently recorded chilly temperatures between 7°C to 8°C in recent days, also experienced a rise, with the minimum temperature on Wednesday morning reaching 11.6°C.

Despite the improvement in temperatures across the urban areas, the situation remains starkly different in the rural parts of Telangana. Intense cold waves continue to grip several districts, especially in the northern and western regions. Sirpur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 5.9°C, while Bela in Adilabad followed closely with 6.0°C. Other districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad also reported temperatures ranging from 5.9°C to 8°C, continuing to experience severe cold.

The rise in temperatures in Hyderabad provides some relief, but the ongoing cold wave in rural regions highlights the disparity in weather conditions across the state. As the cold persists in rural Telangana, authorities continue to monitor the situation, advising people in affected areas to take necessary precautions against the intense chill.

This shift in temperatures is expected to continue over the next few days, with conditions in Hyderabad stabilizing while colder temperatures are likely to persist in rural parts of Telangana. Residents in colder districts are urged to stay warm and limit exposure to the harsh weather.