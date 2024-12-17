Hyderabad Officials Removed Solar Roof-Top Cycle Track

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, officials have removed India’s first solar roof-top cycle track in Hyderabad. The 23-kilometer-long cycle track, a prestigious project initiated by the previous government, is now set to be dismantled.

The cycle track, which was part of an ambitious plan to encourage cycling, reduce traffic congestion, and promote environmental conservation, had been a landmark development in the city. It had gained attention for being the first of its kind in India, integrating solar power for energy-efficient lighting along the track.

However, according to the current administration, the decision to remove the track comes due to management challenges, operational costs, and other issues. Officials stated that the conditions on the track, including safety concerns for cyclists and the road infrastructure issues, made it difficult to maintain.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shivers as Cold Wave Sweeps Through City, 5.9°C Recorded in Telangana

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. Environmental activists and cycling enthusiasts have expressed disappointment, arguing that the project aligned with the city’s sustainability goals and positively promoted eco-friendly transportation. Critics also pointed out that dismantling the track could discourage cycling and shift focus away from sustainable transportation initiatives.

హైదరాబాద్ సైకిల్ ట్రాక్ తొలగిస్తున్న అధికారులు



ఇండియాలో మొట్టమొదటి సోలార్ రూఫ్ టాప్ సైకిల్ ట్రాక్ గత ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో 23 కిలోమీటర్ల మేర ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా చేపట్టగా ఆ సైకిల్ ట్రాక్‌ తొలగిస్తున్న అధికారులు pic.twitter.com/JLzTypvE0S — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) December 17, 2024

As the removal process begins, many are left questioning whether alternative solutions could have been explored to address the challenges faced by the cycle track while still supporting the city’s green initiatives.