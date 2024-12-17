Hyderabad Shivers as Cold Wave Sweeps Through City, 5.9°C Recorded in Telangana

Hyderabad: A persistent cold wave is sweeping across Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana, with temperatures dropping to single digits early this week. On Tuesday morning, Mavala in Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad’s University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus saw the mercury dip to 7.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several regions in Hyderabad experienced record-low temperatures, with multiple areas registering minimum temperatures in the single digits. In BHEL Factory and Patancheru, temperatures reached 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Moula Ali saw the mercury drop to 8.2 degrees Celsius. Rajendranagar recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius, and Sivarampalli’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius. Gachibowli reported a temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of Hyderabad, including Marredpally, Quthbullapur, Saroornagar, Alwal, Balanagar, Malkajgiri, Shaikpet, Bahadurpura, and Golconda, temperatures ranged between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave extended beyond Hyderabad to neighboring districts. In Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, and Kamareddy, temperatures hovered between 5.9 and 6.9 degrees Celsius. Mavala, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature in the region at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Bela and Bheempoor in Adilabad recorded temperatures of 6.3 degrees Celsius, while Kohir in Sangareddy saw 6.7 degrees Celsius. Zahirabad in Sangareddy recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave conditions have been widespread across the state, with temperatures in many areas dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Districts like Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, and Nagarkurnool have all been experiencing unusually low temperatures.

Residents of Hyderabad and surrounding regions are bracing for more cold weather, with the cold wave expected to persist in the coming days. Local authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions to stay warm, especially during the early morning and late-night hours when temperatures are at their lowest.

As the cold wave continues to affect the region, it serves as a reminder of the harsher winter conditions that Telangana occasionally faces. With temperatures plunging across various districts, residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and prepare for continued cold spells in the coming days.