Severe Winter Winds Continue in Kashmir; Nighttime Temperatures Plunge to -23°C

Srinagar: The winter chill in Kashmir shows no sign of easing as the region braces for the full force of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the harshest winter period. Freezing winds continue to make life extremely difficult for residents.

In the southern districts of Anantnag and Shopian, which have been among the coldest in the region, temperatures dipped to a low of -8.9°C. However, the coldest temperature recorded was at Zoji La, where the mercury plunged to a bone-chilling -23°C.

The summer capital, Srinagar, also experienced another frigid night with temperatures dropping to -5.3°C, down from -3.4°C the previous night. The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg recorded a low of -4.0°C, which remained unchanged from the night before.

In Pahalgam, another popular tourist spot in the valley, the minimum temperature was recorded at -6.8°C, lower than the previous night’s -5.0°C. In the border district of Kupwara, temperatures fell to -5.6°C, down from -4.2°C the previous night.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather: Cold Waves and Haze to Continue – IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana, Check Full Week Forecast

In Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, temperatures dropped to -6.0°C, a sharp decrease from -4.0°C the previous night. The southern districts of Pulwama and Kulgam recorded temperatures of -8.5°C and -5.8°C, respectively, while northern districts like Baramulla and Bandipora saw minimum temperatures of -5.0°C and -5.6°C.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts, the minimum temperatures were -6.7°C and -5.8°C, respectively. Meanwhile, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the district of Kargil recorded a low of -12.5°C, while Leh saw temperatures plummet to -8.8°C.

According to the meteorological department, no major changes in weather are expected in the valley until December 26. However, the cold conditions are likely to persist. A spokesperson from the department stated that the weather would remain dry from December 17 to 20.

From December 21 to 22, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy, with light snowfall likely in the hilly areas between the evening of December 21 and the morning of December 22. After that, from December 23 to 26, the weather is expected to remain dry again.

In light of the freezing temperatures and possible snow conditions, the department has issued an advisory urging tourists and travelers to adhere to traffic advisories issued by the authorities, especially on high-altitude roads and mountain passes, where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point.