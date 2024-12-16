Hyderabad Weather: Cold Waves and Haze to Continue – IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana, Check Full Week Forecast

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing for cold waves and haze as the winter season settles into Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting similar weather conditions for the next few days. The city is experiencing a mix of chilly mornings and hazy skies, with cold waves continuing to impact various parts of the region.

Cold Waves and Partly Cloudy Skies

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with haze for Monday, December 16, and these conditions are expected to persist on Tuesday, December 17. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad today is expected to reach 29°C, with a minimum of 12°C. Tomorrow, the maximum temperature will be similar, around 29°C, while the minimum temperature will slightly increase to 13°C.

Throughout the day, the relative humidity in the city has oscillated between 33% and 53%, contributing to the cold and hazy atmosphere. The city’s weather is likely to remain cool, with gradual shifts in the forecast over the coming days.

Weekly Weather Forecast: Rain and Cold Waves Ahead

Looking ahead, Hyderabad is likely to experience a mix of weather conditions, including more cold waves and occasional rain. From December 17 to 19, the city is expected to continue witnessing a partly cloudy sky with haze. The temperatures will remain fairly consistent, with maximums hovering between 28°C and 29°C, while the minimums are predicted to range between 13°C and 17°C.

On December 20, there is an increased chance of light rain, with a generally cloudy sky and a slight dip in temperature. The maximum temperature on this day will reach 29°C, while the minimum will rise to around 18°C.

For December 21 and 22, Hyderabad is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky, with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will stay steady at 30°C, and the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 19°C.

Yellow Alert Issued for Cold Waves in Telangana

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several areas in Telangana, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, and a few others, warning residents of the ongoing cold wave conditions. However, Hyderabad has not been issued any alert as of now.

Preparing for the Cold Snap

As cold waves continue to affect the region, residents are advised to take precautions, especially during early mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest. The IMD urges people to stay warm, cover their faces to protect against the cold haze, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the elements.

With the winter chill settling in, Hyderabadis can expect fluctuating temperatures and varying weather conditions over the next week, including the possibility of rain and thunderstorms, making it essential to stay updated on weather forecasts and alerts.