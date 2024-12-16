Telangana Shivers Under Intense Cold Wave, Mercury Drops to 7.1°C in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana has been experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures plummeting across various districts, including the state capital Hyderabad. On Monday morning, the mercury in Hyderabad dropped to a chilling 7.1°C at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Serilingampally mandal, marking a sharp decline in the region’s temperatures. The cold wave has gripped the city and its surrounding districts, causing discomfort among residents and sparking concerns about the prolonged chilly conditions.

The coldest recorded temperature in the state was in Bela, Adilabad, where the temperature dipped to a season’s low of 6.3°C in the early hours of Monday. Meanwhile, other areas in Hyderabad, including Moula Ali (Uppal mandal), also saw a sharp fall, with temperatures recorded at 7.2°C. Throughout the city, temperatures in key locations like BHEL (7.4°C), Rajendranagar (8.2°C), and Gachibowli (9.3°C) were significantly lower than usual.

The cold wave has not been confined to Hyderabad alone. Several districts in Telangana, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy, have been under the influence of this intense weather pattern. The temperature in these areas has also dropped well below the normal minimum temperature, affecting daily activities and putting a strain on local residents.

In addition to the city, rural regions of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and others, have also experienced a sharp dip in temperatures, hovering between 6.3°C and 7°C. The cold wave has further intensified in rural areas, with minimum temperatures plunging significantly in districts like Medak, Siddipet, Asifabad, and Kamareddy.

The cold wave conditions have caused a notable chill across the state, affecting agriculture, transportation, and the daily lives of people. As temperatures continue to stay low, authorities are advising residents to take precautions against the cold and stay warm.

With no immediate relief in sight, Telangana is bracing for more days of intense cold weather, especially in the rural areas and the city’s core regions. Meteorologists have warned that the current cold wave conditions are expected to persist for some time, urging the public to remain vigilant against the cold temperatures.