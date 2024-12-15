MGBS-Chandrayan Gutta Metro Line Gains Traction: 800 Properties Notified for Acquisition

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for the much-anticipated Metro Rail project in Hyderabad’s Old City has picked up significant pace. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is pushing forward with the acquisition of nearly 1,100 properties along the 7.5-kilometer MGBS-Chandrayan Gutta route, marking a key step in expanding the city’s metro network.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HAML, disclosed that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act. In response, preliminary notifications have been issued for 800 of these properties in phased stages. Furthermore, the preliminary declaration has been completed for 400 of the notified properties, with compensation awards for 200 properties expected to be finalized by the end of this month.

“Compensation payments will be initiated immediately after the awards are finalized, and demolition work will commence soon after,” Reddy stated. This swift progress is expected to pave the way for the timely construction of the metro rail in the Old City, a region with dense population and complex infrastructure challenges.

Focus on Protecting Heritage and Religious Structures

Acknowledging the historical and cultural significance of the Old City, HAML is implementing engineering solutions to ensure the protection of all religious and historical structures during the construction process. This measure aims to balance infrastructure development with the preservation of Hyderabad’s heritage.

Reddy also noted that parallel negotiations are being conducted with property owners to streamline the acquisition process. “Our focus is on minimizing disruption and ensuring fair compensation for affected individuals, while maintaining respect for the cultural fabric of the area,” he said.

Significance of the MGBS-Chandrayan Gutta Metro Line

The MGBS-Chandrayan Gutta corridor is a crucial link in Hyderabad’s expanding metro network. Once completed, the line is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve connectivity in the Old City, and boost local economic development.

The current developments underscore the state government’s commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure in a way that is inclusive and considerate of the city’s unique heritage. With work progressing at a brisk pace, residents are hopeful for a modern and efficient metro system that seamlessly integrates with the historic charm of the Old City.