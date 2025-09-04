Religious seers meet HM Shah in Delhi, demand NIA probe in Dharmasthala case

Bengaluru: A delegation of religious seers under the banner of ‘Sanatan Sant Niyog’ from Karnataka met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday and demanded that the sensational Dharmasthala murders case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The delegation was led by Vachanananda Swamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peeth in Harihara, along with seven other prominent religious seers.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to HM Amit Shah, professing that Dharmasthala was being targeted in the same way as other Hindu pilgrimage centres such as Sabarimala and Tirupati.

The seers said they had no objection to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe but stressed that the conspiracy against the temple town of Dharmasthala must be exposed, which is why the case should be handed over to the NIA.

According to sources, HM Shah told the delegation that he was closely monitoring developments in the case and the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting and an appropriate decision would be taken.

He also assured the seers that new rules would be framed to contain propaganda and asked the delegation to continue their work of creating awareness among the community.

Speaking to the media, Vachanananda Swamiji said, “Amit Shah has complete details of the developments surrounding the Dharmasthala case. He also collected additional information from us regarding the conspiracy against Dharmasthala and the progress of the SIT investigation. We conveyed that the SIT formed by the state government lacks clarity. Amit Shah assured us that he will review the matter carefully and take a suitable decision.”

The memorandum stated, “It is a sham that is unfolding at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and against the Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade family is the most painful and intolerable incident, where the miscreant and anti-national forces have made the most daring assault on the tenets of Sanatan and Jain Dharma. The mighty government of India under your able leadership should take the matters in its hands and find the real culprits and punish them in such a fashion that it sets an example in future.”

It further stated, “The Sanatan and Jain communities have always stood for peace, harmony and silent contribution to Bharat’s growth, be it through education, philanthropy, or preservation of India’s cultural heritage. Today we are forced to raise our united voice to demand protection.

“We humbly but firmly insist that steps be taken to enact this protective law to prevent propaganda, so that future generations of sants and devotees may practice and preserve Sanatan Dharma without fear or insecurity. We place this demand before your esteemed leadership, with folded hands.”

Commenting on the demand for an NIA probe into the Dharmasthala case, he said, “Initially, they disapproved of the SIT and are now demanding an NIA probe. The investigation will remain the same.”

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Thursday that allegations regarding foreign funding in the mass grave case would have to be examined by the Central government. His statement has gained significance amid strong demands by the BJP, JD(S), and Hindu organisations to hand over the case to the NIA.

The Directorate of Enforcement has already been gathering information regarding foreign funding and tracking the bank accounts of activists involved against the temple authorities, according to sources.