Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Smooth Local Body Poll Preparations Amid BC Reservation Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday highlighted the state government’s efforts to streamline the upcoming local body elections and ensure a smooth nomination process. The announcement came following a virtual meeting held by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mahesh Goud with key party leaders on Thursday. Chief Minister Reddy actively participated in the session and addressed party functionaries regarding poll preparations.

The first phase of nominations for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections officially commenced on Saturday. During the discussions, ministers overseeing various districts emphasized that candidate selection should reflect the appropriate reservation quotas.

Also Read: Congress Names Naveen Yadav as Candidate for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of giving adequate time for the nomination process and advised that a standardized nomination application format be circulated to the field units by the PCC legal team. He also called for the formation of a coordination committee at Gandhi Bhavan to address any legal queries, with a toll-free number made available for guidance. Members of this committee are expected to be well-versed in election procedures.

Regarding key leadership positions, CM Reddy noted that the PCC would deliberate on the selection of MPPs and Zilla Parishad chairpersons, instructing leaders to refrain from making any political statements about these appointments until official decisions are taken.

In addition, the Chief Minister underscored the need to closely monitor the ongoing High Court hearings on the BC reservation issue. He directed the PCC president to track developments in the case, with plans to convene another meeting later tonight to determine the next course of action. Officials have been instructed to finalize and prepare the candidate list for the first phase of elections by tonight.

This proactive approach signals the government’s intent to maintain transparency and organization in the election process while ensuring that reservation norms and legal procedures are strictly followed.