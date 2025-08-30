Revanth Reddy Orders Facial Recognition Attendance & Green-Channel Payments in Telangana Govt Schools

In a massive step towards the modernization of education in the state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered deployment of facial recognition-based attendance in all government schools, colleges, and universities in Telangana. The move, which was announced at a high-level review at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), provides a way to enhance accountability by enhancing attendance checking of the students, teachers, and staff.

The CM resolved the inefficiencies in school infrastructure over the years, leaving the work of building facilities, whether it is an additional classroom and kitchen or toilets and compound walls, to the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC).

Through centralization of roles in EWIDC, the state aims at increasing transparency to monitoring, supervising and funding.

Revanth Reddy also directed the immediate clearing of pending mid-day meal and sanitation bills via a green channel mechanism in an attempt to accelerate welfare initiatives and thereby guarantee continuous delivery of services.

The CM took particular care regarding the facilities of girl education, and he pressed to have toilets and urinals in colleges, and girls schools erected as quickly as possible. Another suggestion he made was to install container kitchens that are powered by the sun to enhance hygiene and freshly cooked food.

Revanth Reddy promoted the employment of physical education teachers on contracts basis to promote athletic development on sports and student welfare. He also pointed out the hiring of female counsellors in Gurukul schools of welfare to promote the emotional and academic wellbeing of girls.

With an emphasis on the transformative nature of education, the Chief Minister encouraged officials to see investment in the sector as strategic investment and not as a normal cost. It was also revealed that the Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka is requesting the Union Finance minister to waive the educational infrastructure loans of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) restrictions.

On a major inclusivity step, the CM observed that more than 90 percent of learners in state-owned institutions belong to BC, SC, ST, and minority groups. He then instructed the drawing up of a detailed 10-year report on students enrolled to these institutions.

This holistic revamp is a concerted effort by the leadership at Telangana to rationalize infrastructure, exploit technology and focus on the equity of education in the state.