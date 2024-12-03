Revanth Reddy Plans Massive 30,000-Acre Land Acquisition for ‘Future City’

Hyderabad: Undeterred by the backlash over land acquisition for his Pharma Village project in Lagacherla, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled plans for another ambitious project—the “Future City.” He aims to acquire 30,000 acres of land to establish a world-class urban development that he claims will rival global cities like New York, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Speaking at the MAUD Vijayotsavalu on Monday, Reddy revealed that 15,000 acres of land had already been identified in Mucherla, Begarikancha, and neighboring areas. He proposed using an additional 15,000 acres of forest land and seeking voluntary contributions from farmers to secure another 15,000 acres. With this, the project could span 40,000 to 50,000 acres, creating what he called “an amazing city.”

Also Read: Telangana Govt Boosts HYDRA Operations with ₹50 Crore Funding

Real Estate Sector Growth and Development Plans

The Chief Minister refuted claims of a real estate slowdown, stating that the sector had witnessed a 29% growth in permissions between April 2023 and November 2024. Highlighting ongoing efforts, he clarified that HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Authority) was solely focused on clearing illegal encroachments on lakes and water bodies, ensuring structures with valid permissions remained unaffected.

Criticism of Opposition and Grand Vision for Hyderabad

Reddy took a jab at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the Musi Riverfront Development Project, which requires an estimated ₹25,000 crore. He challenged Kishan Reddy to secure ₹1.5 lakh crore in funding from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hyderabad’s development.

“If he accomplishes this, we will organize a grand felicitation at Parade Grounds attended by 10 lakh people,” Revanth Reddy declared, adding that the Musi project and housing initiatives under PMAY required urgent central support.

Comprehensive Development Blueprint

The Chief Minister outlined an expansive vision for Hyderabad, including:

₹35,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) .

. ₹15,000 crore for radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR.

and RRR. ₹7,000 crore for diverting Godavari River water to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

water to and reservoirs. ₹35,000 crore for a 76-km Metro Rail expansion.

Cabinet Sub-Committee for Hyderabad Development

To drive these initiatives, Reddy announced the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar as members. The committee will include experts, intellectuals, and representatives from political parties like the BRS and BJP, which are invited to submit policy proposals for Hyderabad’s development.

With these ambitious plans, the Chief Minister seeks to transform Hyderabad into a global metropolis, even as critics question the feasibility and implications of large-scale land acquisitions.