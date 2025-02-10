Watch: CM Revanth Reddy’s Ambitious Skill University Vision in Hyderabad Applauded in Lok Sabha

The establishment of the Young India Skills University has gained considerable support from political figures, including Kiran Kumar Chamala, who lauded CM Revanth Reddy’s visionary approach. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Kiran Kumar Chamala emphasized the significance of this project, stating that it will serve as a milestone for the future of India’s young workforce.

He praised the Chief Minister’s determination to create an ecosystem that will nurture skilled professionals, which is critical for Telangana’s and India’s future growth. Chamala’s words in Parliament highlighted the positive impact the university will have on both local and national development.

Young India Skills University

Telangana’s Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy is setting up the much-anticipated Young India Skills University in Hyderabad. The university aims to equip students with industry-specific skills and job opportunities by collaborating with various companies through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This initiative is designed to cater to the growing demand for skilled professionals across key sectors in the local industries.

Addressing Skills Gap and Employment Opportunities

The university will focus on imparting skill development training tailored to the needs of the 17 priority sectors identified by the Telangana government. With an initial target of training 2,000 people in the first year of 2025-26, the program is expected to expand rapidly. 20,000 individuals will be trained every year, ensuring a steady supply of skilled talent to the state’s industries.

Financial Investment and Future Prospects

To support this ambitious project, the state government has allocated a significant fund of Rs. 100 crore for the establishment and operation of the university. Furthermore, plans are in place to create a corpus fund ranging from Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 500 crore to ensure the university’s sustainability and growth.

Shri Revanth Reddy’s vision is clear: to foster a new generation of skilled professionals who are ready to meet the challenges of the modern workforce. He emphasized that the Young India Skills University is a critical step toward meeting the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Role of the Central Government

During a recent discussion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy raised a pertinent question regarding the support of the central government in funding the university. He asked if there is any proposal from the central government to adequately fund the university’s initiatives, which would help in scaling up the project and making it a grand success.

A Vision for a Skilled Future

The establishment of the Young India Skills University is a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to create a skilled workforce that will cater to the ever-evolving demands of industries. As the university takes shape, it is expected to become a hub for innovation and skill development, providing job opportunities and contributing to the economic growth of Telangana.

The vision of CM Revanth Reddy is clear: building a future-ready workforce that will drive the state’s economic progress and lead to national development by 2047. This forward-thinking initiative is bound to have a far-reaching impact, shaping the future of India’s young professionals and creating a pathway for greater employment opportunities.