Revanth Reddy to Visit SLBC Tunnel 9 Days After Accident, Reviews Ongoing Rescue Operations

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, is set to visit the SLBC tunnel today, nearly nine days after the tragic accident that occurred at the site.

The CM’s visit aims to assess the ongoing rescue efforts and review the measures taken to aid the victims.

Purpose of CM’s Visit

The accident, which took place last week, left many individuals trapped inside the tunnel. Following the incident, swift and coordinated rescue operations were launched by the local authorities, including police and disaster management teams. The Chief Minister’s visit comes as the rescue teams continue their relentless efforts to free those still stranded.

In the evening, Revanth Reddy is expected to closely inspect the site and hold discussions with the involved agencies to evaluate the progress of the operation. He will also take stock of the support being provided to the victims and their families.

Government’s Efforts in Response to the Accident

The Chief Minister has been closely monitoring the situation and previously assured the public that all necessary resources would be deployed to ensure the safety of those affected.

With the search operations underway, officials are hopeful that they will be able to recover more survivors in the coming days. The government remains committed to providing full assistance to all those impacted by this unfortunate event.

CM’s Commitment to Victims and Their Families

The CM’s visit to the SLBC tunnel signifies the state government’s dedication to ensuring that every possible action is taken for the safe return of all individuals affected by the incident. Further updates on the rescue operation and the overall situation are expected to be shared after his visit.