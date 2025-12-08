CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Bold Vision at Global Summit, “Telangana Rising Will Lead India’s Future

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that TelanganaRising is unstoppable, calling upon investors, industry leaders, global dignitaries, and innovators worldwide to join Telangana’s growth journey.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, held at Bharat Future City in Rangareddy district, the Chief Minister said Telangana is the youngest state in India and is filled with limitless opportunities for future growth.

Vision: $1 Trillion by 2034, $3 Trillion by 2047

Revanth Reddy outlined an ambitious economic roadmap:

Telangana aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034

A $3 trillion economy by 2047

While Telangana represents just 2.9% of India's population, it currently contributes almost 5% to the national GDP

By 2047, he said, the goal is to raise Telangana's contribution to 10% of India's GDP

He reiterated that this target, though ambitious, is fully achievable with global partnerships, innovation, and collaborative development models.

CURE, PURE, RARE: Telangana’s Unique Development Model

The Chief Minister highlighted that Telangana is the first state in India to design three separate zones dedicated to:

CURE – Services sector

– Services sector PURE – Manufacturing

– Manufacturing RARE – Agriculture and Rural Economy

He stated that this tri-zonal strategy would accelerate investment, boost employment, and strengthen long-term economic resilience.

Learning from Global Success Models

CM Revanth Reddy drew parallels with Guangdong province in China, noting that it has the largest provincial economy in the country and has achieved extraordinary growth and investment over the past two decades.

“We aim to replicate and adapt Guangdong’s success story in Telangana,” he said.

He also mentioned that Telangana is learning from advanced economies including:

China

Japan

Germany

South Korea

Singapore

He emphasised that Telangana is ready to compete at the global level and transform itself into a world-class economic hub.

Call for Partnerships and Global Collaboration

The Chief Minister invited global corporations, innovators, investors, and development institutions to collaborate with Telangana.

“We have extended invitations for investment, partnership, and support under the TelanganaRising initiative. The vision may appear bold, but it is absolutely achievable,” Revanth said.

He concluded by stating that Telangana is entering a new era of bold ambitions, massive opportunities, and global integration.