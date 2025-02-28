Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Declare Hyderabad-Bengaluru a Defence Industrial Corridor

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Central Government to declare the Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch as a defence industrial corridor, citing the region’s significance in India’s defence sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vigyan Vaibhav, a science and technology exhibition organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Reddy emphasized the corridor’s potential to attract huge investments and foster startup growth in the defence sector.

Hyderabad: A Hub for Defence Innovation

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Hyderabad has been a major centre for defence technology and manufacturing for decades.

“Prominent defence establishments like BDL, DRDO, Midhani, and HAL are producing rockets and missiles in Hyderabad. The city has played a crucial role in India’s defence sector and will continue to do so,” he stated.

Also Read: Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: “No House Demolitions” During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

He further stressed that Telangana has been pivotal in national security and defence production and urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to support the industrial corridor initiative.

Boosting Patriotism and Defence Careers

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of inspiring students and future engineers to contribute to India’s defence sector.

“Every year, over one lakh engineering graduates from Telangana, especially those in computer science, move to America. This science exhibition aims to highlight the significance of our national defence system and instill patriotism in them,” Reddy explained.

He emphasized the need for producing skilled engineers to cater to the growing demands of the defence industry.

Vigyan Vaibhav: Showcasing India’s Defence Might

The three-day event at Gachibowli Stadium features a grand exhibition of India’s latest defence advancements, including:

Hypersonic missiles

Battle tank Arjun

Drones and radars

Short-range ballistic missiles

Quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles

For the first time, the DRDO is displaying its cutting-edge innovations on such a large scale, offering students and the public a glimpse into India’s growing defence capabilities.

Career Prospects in Defence and Aerospace

The event, organized by the DRDO, Aeronautical Society of India, and Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence, also features:

Interactive sessions with industry experts

with industry experts Talks on career opportunities in the defence and aerospace sectors

in the defence and aerospace sectors 200 stalls showcasing state-of-the-art DRDO and defence aerospace products

The Telangana government is committed to strengthening India’s defence sector by providing skilled engineers and promoting scientific innovation. The proposed Hyderabad-Bengaluru defence corridor could become a major investment hub, boosting India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.