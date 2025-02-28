Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: “No House Demolitions” During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

HYDERABAD: Hydra Lake Protection Committee Chairman and Hydra Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a ground inspection of six lakes in Hyderabad on Friday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to eco-friendly restoration and addressing residents’ concerns over displacement.

Hydra Commissioner Inspects Lakes, Promises Relief for Residents

Key Highlights:

No Demolitions: Commissioner Ranganath assured, “Don’t worry… we will not demolish existing houses” in lake buffer zones.

Compensation via TDR Scheme: Affected residents to receive relief under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

₹58.5 Crore Budget Allocated: First-phase restoration targets Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammiidi Kunta, Kukatpally Nala Cheruvu, and three others.

June 2025 Deadline: Hydra aims to complete restoration and beautification by mid-2025.

Inspection Focus: Restoring Hyderabad’s Water Bodies

Commissioner Ranganath reviewed ongoing work at Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammiidi Kunta, and four other lakes, where wastewater drainage and desilting are underway. He interacted with locals, urging cooperation and clarifying that “no residential areas will be displaced” during the process.

Phase 1 Lakes Under Restoration:

Sunnam Cheruvu

Tammiidi Kunta

Kukatpally Nala Cheruvu

Uppal Nala Cheruvu

Bhumruk Uddin Daula Cheruvu

Bathukamma Kunta

Government’s Eco-Revival Strategy

The Telangana government has prioritized lake restoration to combat urban flooding, improve groundwater levels, and boost biodiversity. Hydra, in collaboration with agencies like Vimos Technocrats, is executing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to ensure scientific revival.

Key Steps in Restoration:

Draining Wastewater: Lakes are being dried to remove pollutants. Beautification Plans: Walkways, green belts, and recreational zones to be developed. Community Involvement: Locals urged to report encroachments and dumping.

Residents Reassured: TDR Scheme to Compensate Landowners

Addressing fears of displacement, Commissioner Ranganath confirmed that “houses in buffer zones will remain untouched,” with landowners compensated via the TDR scheme. This allows affected parties to transfer development rights to other zones, ensuring fair compensation without demolition.

With ₹58.5 crore allocated, Hydra plans to complete de-watering and structural repairs by June 2025. The restored lakes are expected to enhance Hyderabad’s climate resilience and provide recreational spaces for citizens.

Hyderabad’s lakes have shrunk by 40% over two decades due to encroachment and pollution. This initiative marks a critical step in reversing ecological damage while safeguarding community interests.