Burning Boat in Mumbai’s Alibaug Sea: Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A fishing boat caught fire suddenly in the sea near Alibaug, Mumbai, early this morning, causing panic among locals. The fire engulfed nearly 80% of the boat, destroying valuable fishing nets and onboard equipment.

18 Fishermen Rescued Safely

According to reports, 18 to 20 fishermen were on board when the fire broke out. Fortunately, all 18 crew members were safely rescued, thanks to the swift response of the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. The boat reportedly belongs to Rakesh Maruti Gan from Sakhar village.

Possible Cause of Fire

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. The incident occurred between 3 AM and 4 AM, approximately 6 to 7 nautical miles off the Alibaug coast, as confirmed by Raigad SP.

Viral Video Shows Fiery Blaze

A dramatic video circulating on social media captures the boat completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the sea. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the vessel. A video released by news agency ANI shows the boat severely damaged and leaning to one side in the water.

Fire Extinguishing Efforts Underway

With the help of local residents, the burning boat was brought to shore, where efforts to extinguish the fire began immediately. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the total damage incurred.

