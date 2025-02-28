Southern Leaders Unite Against Constituency Delimitation, Three-Language Policy

Leaders from southern states have strongly opposed constituency delimitation and the three-language policy under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alleging that the Centre is undermining their existence. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that southern states will fight unitedly against these policies.

Priyank Kharge: “We Will Fight Unitedly”

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge pointed out that southern India makes a significant contribution to the country’s economy, and any move toward delimitation and language imposition threatens the region’s identity.

“Southern India contributes largely to the economy, and delimitation and NEP are like erasing our entire existence. Hence, we will all fight unitedly,” Kharge said.

MC Sudhakar Criticizes BJP’s Agenda

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar accused the BJP of pushing its own agenda and controlling regulatory bodies in the name of reforms.

“The BJP government is trying to bring in their agenda and crush different forms of diversity. They are using regulatory bodies in the guise of reforms,” Sudhakar said.

He further stated that English and regional languages should be sufficient instead of a mandatory three-language policy. He also highlighted that southern states have effectively implemented population control but are now facing funding cuts and electoral disadvantages due to the proposed delimitation.

“When it comes to devolution and allocation of funds, they talk about population. But when it comes to delimitation, southern states are the most affected,” he added.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls for Resistance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged people to rise in opposition to the Centre’s plans. In a video message on X, Stalin stressed that language rights and delimitation directly impact the state’s self-respect, social justice, and welfare policies.

“Tamil Nadu is facing two major challenges—our fight for language and against delimitation. Every individual must rise to defend our state,” Stalin stated.

Southern States Brace for a Unified Protest

With growing resistance from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other southern states, the debate over delimitation and the three-language policy is intensifying. Leaders have vowed to continue their united fight to protect regional identity, equitable resource allocation, and linguistic diversity.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.