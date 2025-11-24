RNIT AI Solutions to Expand into GCC Region Through Strategic Partnership with Saudi Firm

Hyderabad: RNIT AI Solutions Ltd. (BSE: RNITAI), a leading Indian technology company focused on AI-driven governance and enterprise automation, has announced its formal entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The expansion comes through a strategic partnership with Saudi-based Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC, a key player in enterprise technology and digital transformation solutions.

The collaboration, valued at USD 3 million, aims to support rapidly expanding digital transformation initiatives across Saudi Arabia and other GCC nations.

Under the agreement, both companies will leverage their respective strengths to address the growing regional demand for advanced automation and AI-powered digital systems. RNIT will offer its portfolio of solutions, including generative AI platforms, facial recognition systems, conversational AI, IoT-based industrial solutions, and open-source digital transformation frameworks. Meanwhile, Ajnihat Alnajah Group will contribute regional expertise, on-ground execution support, and customer engagement.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, Managing Director and CEO of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd., said:

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in RNIT’s global growth strategy. With the GCC region accelerating its digital transformation agenda, this partnership strengthens our ability to meet emerging regional needs through scalable AI platforms. Beyond expansion, this collaboration will help us build cross-cultural teams and enhance organizational capabilities — insights that will support our presence not only across the GCC but also in new geographies.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Siddiq, CEO of Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC, stated:

“We are delighted to partner with RNIT to harness opportunities within the evolving GCC digital ecosystem. With RNIT’s technological strength and our regional market understanding, we are confident this partnership will help advance modernization goals across key sectors.”

The initial phase of execution will focus on deploying RNIT’s flagship solutions such as:

Faceify ERP Identification Suite for enterprises and education institutions

for enterprises and education institutions RNIT-NIA AI Platforms

Predictive analytics and AI-based decision-support systems

Open-source digital governance and enterprise transformation tools

Both companies will also explore collaborative innovation programs, technology exchange, and co-development initiatives aligned with regional regulations.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement may include forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory or market-based variations. RNIT AI Solutions Ltd. does not commit to updating such statements unless legally required.

About RNIT AI Solutions Ltd.

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd. is one of India’s fastest-growing AI and digital governance technology enterprises, offering cloud-based automation platforms for government, corporate, and social sectors. The company is recognized for its large-scale Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployments and next-generation AI-enabled workflow automation solutions.