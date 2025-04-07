Robotic Horse Unveiled: AI-Powered Ride Runs on Hydrogen Engine!

Tokyo, Japan: In a groundbreaking innovation, Japanese automotive giant Kawasaki has unveiled a robotic AI-powered horse named Bex Corelio, blending advanced engineering with futuristic design. The four-legged machine can carry a human rider and climb rugged terrains like hills and rocky landscapes—just like a real horse.

From Robot Dogs to Robot Horses: The Future Is Here

While humanoid robots and robotic dogs have been in the spotlight for years, robot horses are now stepping into the scene. Kawasaki’s Corelio is a testament to how far robotic mobility has come, especially in technologically advanced nations like Japan, China, and the USA.

Inspired by Ancient Travel and Animal Strength

Centuries ago, horses were essential for transportation, especially across hills, mountains, and rivers, due to the lack of developed road infrastructure. Kawasaki drew inspiration from this historical use to design a robot horse that merges tradition with cutting-edge AI.

Bex Corelio Debuts at Osaka Kansai Expo

The Bex Corelio was recently introduced at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan. The robot is powered by a hydrogen fuel-based engine and designed to resemble a lion in form and agility. The rider can sit comfortably on it and ride it much like a traditional horse.

Prototype Phase and Viral Social Media Buzz

Although Bex Corelio is currently in its concept and prototype stage, videos from the launch have gone viral on social media. The clips show a helmeted rider navigating slopes, jumping across snow-covered areas, and maneuvering the robot horse across rough terrain—impressing viewers worldwide.

Cartoon-Like Design Attracts Fans

Many netizens have likened Bex Corelio to robotic animals from animated series, especially those from Cartoon Network, expressing excitement and nostalgia. Tech enthusiasts and vehicle lovers alike are eager to see this innovation hit the market soon.