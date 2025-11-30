Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries at KIMS Icon

Visakhapatnam: Robotic knee replacement surgeries are being performed successfully at KIMS Icon Hospital, said the hospital’s Managing Director and Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Satish Kumar Petakamsetti. He shared the details during a press conference held at the hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained that the MISSO robotic system is an advanced technology-based AI-assisted fully active robotic system. He expressed his happiness that such revolutionary robotic services in the field of joint replacement are now available at KIMS Icon Hospital.

He stated that robotic technology increases surgical precision and significantly reduces human error. This method also minimizes tissue damage, resulting in less pain and faster recovery for patients. While the robot enhances accuracy, the surgeon’s experience and skill remain equally important for the success of knee replacement surgeries, he added.

Dr. Satish Kumar mentioned that there is no longer a need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, or Bengaluru for robotic joint replacement surgeries, as these services are now readily available in Visakhapatnam at KIMS Icon Hospital.

He further advised that when opting for such major surgeries, patients should consider the availability of other essential departments in the hospital. In case unexpected complications arise during or after surgery—such as cardiology or nephrology issues—the hospital should have the capability to handle them effectively.

Recovered Quickly:

“We were very scared when we first heard about knee replacement surgery. We thought the incision would be large and recovery would take a long time. But Dr. Satish Kumar Petakamsetti performed the knee replacement successfully with robotic assistance. We recovered quickly without any difficulties,” said Chandra Rao, Sadhu Sudhir Singh, and Sunkara Apparao, who underwent knee replacements using a robot.

The press meet was attended by KIMS Icon Executive Director Dr. Sai Balaram Krishna, Medical Director Dr. Gopal Raju, Medical Superintendent Dr. Eshwar Prasad

