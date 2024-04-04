Rohit Sharma ‘Not Happy’ With Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy, can leave MI after IPL 2024: Reports

Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma is reportedly dissatisfied with Hardik Pandya’s leadership in the ongoing IPL season. Speculations have surfaced suggesting that Sharma, who has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians since 2011, might part ways with the franchise at the culmination of the 2024 IPL season.

The 36-year-old Sharma, revered as one of the most accomplished cricketers, holds the distinction of being the leading run-scorer and the most-capped player for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. With a remarkable tally of 5110 runs in 201 matches, Sharma has steered the team to five IPL titles during his tenure as captain.

However, despite his illustrious track record, Sharma faced a setback when he was relieved of his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, making way for Hardik Pandya to assume the leadership role. According to reports from News24, Sharma’s discontent with Pandya’s captaincy has caused a rift within the dressing room, exacerbating the challenges faced by the team, currently languishing at the bottom of the league table.

Insider sources reveal that disagreements between Sharma and Pandya have led to a tense atmosphere within the Mumbai Indians camp, with several decisions becoming contentious points of contention. The strain was palpable during the team’s initial matches of the IPL 2024 season, notably observed during animated exchanges between Sharma and Pandya on the field.

The decision to appoint Pandya as the new captain has not been well-received by Mumbai Indians fans either, as evidenced by booing directed towards Pandya during matches. Furthermore, Pandya’s on-field decisions, such as sending Tim David ahead of himself in a crucial run chase and overlooking key bowling resources like Jasprit Bumrah, have drawn criticism from both fans and cricket experts alike.

As tensions escalate within the Mumbai Indians camp, the future of Rohit Sharma with the franchise hangs in the balance, sparking intense speculation among cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders alike. The unfolding saga adds an intriguing dimension to the dynamics of IPL 2024 and underscores the importance of effective leadership and team cohesion in the pursuit of success in the fiercely competitive tournament.