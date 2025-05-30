Rohit Sharma’s Blazing 81 Powers Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in IPL Eliminator

In a crucial IPL 2025 Eliminator clash at Mullanpur on Friday, Mumbai Indians posted a commanding total of 228/5 against Gujarat Titans, thanks to a scintillating knock by former captain Rohit Sharma, who smashed 81 off 50 balls.

Rohit Leads from the Front

The veteran opener displayed vintage form, hammering nine fours and four sixes en route to his 81. His composed yet aggressive innings set the tone early on, giving Mumbai a rock-solid foundation in a high-pressure game.

Bairstow and Surya Back Up the Onslaught

Rohit found an able partner in Jonny Bairstow, with whom he shared an 84-run stand. Bairstow played a fiery innings, scoring 47 off just 22 balls, keeping the run rate brisk in the powerplay. Following Bairstow’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav added 33 runs and partnered Rohit for a 59-run stand, further propelling Mumbai’s innings.

GT Bowlers Struggle Under Pressure

For Gujarat Titans, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/42, while Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with a couple of wickets. However, the MI batters dominated the proceedings, especially in the middle and death overs.

Score Summary

Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs

Rohit Sharma: 81 (50b, 9×4, 4×6)

Jonny Bairstow: 47 (22b)

Suryakumar Yadav: 33

R Sai Kishore: 2/42

Prasidh Krishna: 2 wickets

Mumbai’s formidable total puts them in a strong position as they aim to book a place in Qualifier 2, while Gujarat Titans face a steep chase to keep their title hopes alive.