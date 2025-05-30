Playing in England is always a different challenge, says Bumrah on upcoming Test series

New Delhi: India’s top-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about the unique challenges of playing red-ball cricket in England. Known for his skill with the Dukes ball, Bumrah is eager to face the swinging conditions and the difficulties of bowling when the ball softens.

Bumrah Looks Forward to Bowling with the Dukes Ball in England

Bumrah, who was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year in 2024, will lead India in the five-match Test series against England starting June 20 at Leeds. Speaking to former Australia captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 cricket YouTube channel, Bumrah said:

“Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Dukes ball. But I don’t know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there’s always constant changes to the ball.”

He added:

“But the weather, the swinging conditions, and then when the ball becomes soft, there’s always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England.”

Bumrah’s Impressive Record in England

So far, Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 37 wickets in nine Tests on English soil, maintaining an average of 26.27. As he prepares to spearhead India’s pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah expressed confidence in his bowling partners.

“They’re playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don’t really understand it too much. But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets.”

Managing Workload Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Bumrah also acknowledged the importance of managing his workload, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon. He admitted he may not feature in all five Tests to keep his body fresh.

“Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long. I’ve been doing it for a while, but eventually you have to understand where your body is going, what is the important tournament. You have to be a little selective and smart about how you use your body.”

He further reflected on his approach to cricket:

“As a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going. But I don’t set goals or look at numbers. Whenever I have, I’ve never been able to fulfil them. I just try and enjoy because that’s why I started this sport. Take one day at a time and collect memories because, at the end of the sport, that’s all I’ll remember.”

Excited for Cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Ending on an exciting note, Bumrah expressed his enthusiasm about cricket potentially featuring in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: