Suniel Shetty Calls Paresh Rawal a “Wonderful Human Being” Amidst ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy

Mumbai: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned 70 on Friday, and among the many who extended heartfelt wishes was his longtime co-star, Suniel Shetty. Amid growing controversy around the “Hera Pheri 3” project, Shetty’s message stood out for its warmth and admiration.

Suniel Shetty’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Suniel Shetty took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a touching message for Paresh Rawal. He wrote:

“To the man… Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always.”

The post was accompanied by a candid photograph of the two actors, symbolizing their longstanding friendship and professional camaraderie.

Fallout Between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar Over ‘Hera Pheri 3’

The message came amidst the ongoing row between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, stemming from Rawal’s reported exit from “Hera Pheri 3”. According to multiple reports, the actor walked out of the much-anticipated third installment of the franchise, allegedly due to creative differences.

In response, Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, reportedly filed a Rs. 25 crore lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for backing out unexpectedly.

Silence From Firoz Nadiadwala Raises Eyebrows

While the controversy has caught public attention, the original producer of the franchise, Firoz Nadiadwala, has remained silent. A source close to Paresh Rawal questioned this silence, suggesting that his lack of involvement in addressing the issue is notable.

Paresh Rawal’s Contribution to ‘OMG’ and the Franchise Dispute

Sources close to Paresh Rawal have emphasized his immense contribution to the original OMG: Oh My God! film. They revealed that the movie was inspired by a play that Rawal had performed for years and was developed by him from the ground up. He had brought Akshay Kumar on board based on trust and respect.

However, complications began when OMG 2 was shaped and presented as a sequel. According to the source, Paresh Rawal had originally developed the new story independently as a standalone project—not as a sequel. The character and story were created with him in mind, but he chose to walk away without protest, showing grace rather than engaging in legal battles.