CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Visit Postponed, Cabinet Expansion Put on Hold

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Delhi visit of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been postponed, dashing the hopes of aspirants awaiting the Cabinet expansion and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appointments. The delay has led to political uncertainty and growing dissatisfaction among party hopefuls.

Cabinet Expansion and TPCC Appointments Face Delays

It was widely expected that CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi would bring clarity on the long-pending Cabinet expansion and TPCC organizational restructuring. Many Congress leaders believed that a final decision would be taken once he met with the party’s high command. However, the sudden postponement of his trip has caused frustration among those eagerly waiting for new political appointments.

Also Read: Gaddar Film Awards: Best Telugu Movies from 2014 to 2023 Announced

High Command Summons Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud

According to party sources, the Congress high command had summoned CM Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud to Delhi for discussions on party affairs scheduled for Friday. Despite the official call, the Chief Minister decided to remain in Hyderabad, adding to the suspense over internal developments.

Missed Meetings with Top Congress Leaders

Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud had previously met with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal last Sunday in Delhi. They were expected to hold further consultations with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the meetings could not materialize due to unconfirmed appointments, prompting the Chief Minister to return to Hyderabad.

AICC Reschedules Meeting Amid Confusion

Sources from Gandhi Bhavan confirmed that both the Chief Minister and TPCC President were again asked to visit Delhi on Friday by the AICC. However, due to the unavailability of a confirmed appointment with Kharge, the visit was called off, and both leaders stayed back in Hyderabad.

Growing Tensions Within Telangana Congress

The delay in cabinet reshuffle and TPCC appointments has led to growing impatience among party members. The Congress leadership in Telangana is now in a wait-and-watch mode, hoping for a concrete update from the central leadership in the coming days.