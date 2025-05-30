Gaddar Film Awards: Best Telugu Movies from 2014 to 2023 Announced
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has officially announced the Gaddar Awards, honoring the best Telugu films released between June 2, 2014, and 2023. A special press meet was held recently featuring veteran actor Murali Mohan and Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman and Producer Dil Raju, where the awardees were revealed.
The Gaddar Awards were constituted to celebrate excellence in Telugu cinema. Each year, three films were recognized for their cinematic contribution, based on films censored after the formation of Telangana state in June 2014.
Gaddar Awards: Best Telugu Films by Year
2014
- 🥇 Run Raja Run
- 🥈 Paathshala
- 🥉 Alludu Seenu
2015
- 🥇 Rudhramadevi
- 🥈 Kanche
- 🥉 Srimanthudu
2016
- 🥇 Shatamanam Bhavati
- 🥈 Pelli Choopulu
- 🥉 Janatha Garage
2017
- 🥇 Baahubali: The Conclusion
- 🥈 Fidaa
- 🥉 The Ghazi Attack
2018
- 🥇 Mahanati
- 🥈 Rangasthalam
- 🥉 Care of Kancharapalem
2019
- 🥇 Maharshi
- 🥈 Jersey
- 🥉 Mallesham
2020
- 🥇 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
- 🥈 Colour Photo
- 🥉 Middle Class Melodies
2021
- 🥇 RRR
- 🥈 Akhanda
- 🥉 Uppena
2022
- 🥇 Sita Ramam
- 🥈 Karthikeya 2
- 🥉 Major
2023
- 🥇 Balagam
- 🥈 Hanu-Man
- 🥉 Bhagavanth Kesari
Special Jury Gaddar Awards 2024: Honors for Excellence
The government also announced six Special Jury Awards honoring individuals and contributors to Telugu cinema:
- NTR National Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna
- Paidi Jayaraj Award: Mani Ratnam
- BN Reddy Award: Sukumar
- Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani-Chandra Rao Award: Chandra Rao
- Kanta Rao Award: Vijay Deverakonda
- Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yandamuri Veerendranath
Telangana Celebrates Telugu Cinema Legacy
This marks a significant effort by the Telangana government to honor cinematic brilliance over the past decade. From blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR to artistic gems like Care of Kancharapalem, the Gaddar Awards recognize both commercial and critical successes.
Filmmakers, actors, and cinema lovers have welcomed the initiative as a long-awaited tribute to the growth and evolution of Telugu cinema in the post-Telangana formation era.