Gaddar Film Awards: Best Telugu Movies from 2014 to 2023 Announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has officially announced the Gaddar Awards, honoring the best Telugu films released between June 2, 2014, and 2023. A special press meet was held recently featuring veteran actor Murali Mohan and Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman and Producer Dil Raju, where the awardees were revealed.

The Gaddar Awards were constituted to celebrate excellence in Telugu cinema. Each year, three films were recognized for their cinematic contribution, based on films censored after the formation of Telangana state in June 2014.

Gaddar Awards: Best Telugu Films by Year

2014

🥇 Run Raja Run

🥈 Paathshala

🥉 Alludu Seenu

2015

🥇 Rudhramadevi

🥈 Kanche

🥉 Srimanthudu

2016

🥇 Shatamanam Bhavati

🥈 Pelli Choopulu

🥉 Janatha Garage

2017

🥇 Baahubali: The Conclusion

🥈 Fidaa

🥉 The Ghazi Attack

2018

🥇 Mahanati

🥈 Rangasthalam

🥉 Care of Kancharapalem

2019

🥇 Maharshi

🥈 Jersey

🥉 Mallesham

2020

🥇 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

🥈 Colour Photo

🥉 Middle Class Melodies

2021

🥇 RRR

🥈 Akhanda

🥉 Uppena

2022

🥇 Sita Ramam

🥈 Karthikeya 2

🥉 Major

2023

🥇 Balagam

🥈 Hanu-Man

🥉 Bhagavanth Kesari

Special Jury Gaddar Awards 2024: Honors for Excellence

The government also announced six Special Jury Awards honoring individuals and contributors to Telugu cinema:

NTR National Award : Nandamuri Balakrishna

: Nandamuri Balakrishna Paidi Jayaraj Award : Mani Ratnam

: Mani Ratnam BN Reddy Award : Sukumar

: Sukumar Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani-Chandra Rao Award : Chandra Rao

: Chandra Rao Kanta Rao Award : Vijay Deverakonda

: Vijay Deverakonda Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yandamuri Veerendranath

Telangana Celebrates Telugu Cinema Legacy

This marks a significant effort by the Telangana government to honor cinematic brilliance over the past decade. From blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR to artistic gems like Care of Kancharapalem, the Gaddar Awards recognize both commercial and critical successes.

Filmmakers, actors, and cinema lovers have welcomed the initiative as a long-awaited tribute to the growth and evolution of Telugu cinema in the post-Telangana formation era.