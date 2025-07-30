Royal Challenge American Pride’s Rodeo Nights Makes a Statement in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Royal Challenge American Pride lit up Hyderabad with the launch of Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights – a high-energy celebration inspired by Americana and the spirit of the Wild West. The evening brought together music, games and DIY Experiences in an immersive setting that perfectly captured the brand’s vibrant identity.

Hosted at Aqua, The Park, in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, the event was crafted to spark curiosity and raise a toast to the American spirit among young, urban consumers. Guests stepped into a western-themed universe featuring interactive attractions: from lasso challenges and hammer slam games to AR-powered photo moments, and a DIY zone where attendees could personalize and take-home hand-painted keepsakes. Completing the vibe were specially curated American bites, unique cocktail serves, and beats that kept the energy alive all night.

“Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights is all about tapping into a spirit of Americana, freedom and cultural exploration, bringing together music and liquid in a way that feels new and refreshing,” said Varun Koorichh, Vice President, Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India. “Today’s young consumers are seeking experiences that reflect their identity and worldview.

Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights is a natural extension of that philosophy — an immersive touchpoint where consumers can truly engage with the brand. By blending the spirit of Americana with the vibrancy of contemporary culture, and giving consumers great-tasting international experiences, we’re building more than just a night out; we’re shaping a new cultural code. Royal Challenge American Pride is the anchor, but the real story is the mindset we’re tapping into.”

Following its debut in Hyderabad, Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights will travel to other cities across India, inviting new-age consumers to experience a taste of freedom, adventure, and American-inspired culture.