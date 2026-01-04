Running Out of Money by Month-End? Know How the 70/10/10/10 Rule Can Help You

Personal Finance: Many people face a common problem every month — salary comes in, but nothing is left by month-end. Rising living costs, EMIs, and unexpected expenses often disturb household budgets. Financial experts say this problem can be reduced by following the 70/10/10/10 rule, a simple and practical money management formula.

This method helps you plan every rupee in advance, reduce unnecessary spending, and build long-term financial security.

What Is the 70/10/10/10 Rule?

The 70/10/10/10 rule is a budgeting formula that divides your monthly income into four clear parts. It ensures balance between daily needs, savings, investments, and debt repayment.

How to Use the 70/10/10/10 Formula

1. Daily Living Expenses – 70%

Use 70% of your monthly income for essential and unavoidable expenses such as:

House rent or home maintenance

Groceries and food

Electricity, water, gas, and internet bills

Travel and fuel costs

Insurance premiums

Children’s education expenses

This portion helps you maintain your current lifestyle without financial stress.

2. Long-Term Investments – 10%

Set aside 10% of your income for future-focused investments, not for immediate use.

You can invest this amount in:

Mutual funds

Retirement or pension funds

Stock market investments

Long-term savings schemes

This step helps in wealth creation and financial stability over time.

3. Short-Term Savings / Emergency Fund – 10%

Another 10% should go into short-term savings, mainly for emergencies.

This fund can be used for:

Medical emergencies

Sudden repairs or household needs

Unexpected travel expenses

Having an emergency fund ensures you don’t rely on loans or credit cards during crises.

4. Loan Repayment or Personal Growth – 10%

The final 10% of your income should be used to:

Repay loans or EMIs faster

Clear credit card dues

Invest in skill development or career growth courses

If you are debt-free, this money can help you upgrade skills, pursue education, or improve income potential.

How Does the 70/10/10/10 Rule Help?

This formula gives clarity and control over your finances from the moment your salary arrives.

Key Benefits:

Prevents overspending

Builds emergency and retirement savings

Reduces debt faster

Encourages disciplined money habits

If your monthly expenses exceed 70% of income, it clearly indicates the need to cut costs or increase income.

A Simple Step Toward Financial Discipline

The 70/10/10/10 rule is easy to follow and suitable for salaried employees, small business owners, and families alike. With consistency, it can help you end the month with savings, not stress.

