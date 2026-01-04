Chicken Prices Soar in Telangana, Skinless Chicken Hits Record High in Hyderabad, Egg ₹8

Hyderabad: Chicken prices in Telangana have shot up sharply, leaving meat lovers and household consumers worried. In Hyderabad markets, the price of skinless chicken has climbed to ₹310 per kg, the highest recorded this winter season, according to traders.

Why Are Chicken Prices Rising?

Traders say the sudden surge is due to a combination of winter season impact, high demand, and rising production costs. Despite the end of New Year celebrations, demand has not dropped, especially with the Sankranthi festival approaching.

Key reasons behind the price hike include:

Increased demand during the festive season

Higher poultry production and feed costs

Seasonal factors affecting supply

Chicken Prices Across Telangana Cities

While Hyderabad has seen the sharpest rise, prices in other cities have remained mostly steady compared to last week.

Current skinless chicken prices (per kg):

Hyderabad: ₹280 – ₹310

₹280 – ₹310 Vijayawada: ₹290

₹290 Guntur / Warangal: ₹300

₹300 Visakhapatnam: ₹290

₹290 Khammam: ₹270 – ₹290

₹270 – ₹290 Kamareddy: ₹280

Egg Prices Remain High

Along with chicken, egg prices continue to stay high at ₹8 per egg, adding to the burden on consumers. Many fear that prices could rise further as festival demand increases in the coming days.

Mutton Cheaper Than Chicken?

Interestingly, in several Hyderabad markets, mutton is being sold at ₹800–₹900 per kg, making it relatively attractive compared to soaring chicken prices. As a result, many meat lovers are visiting mutton markets early in the morning to avoid rush and secure better rates.

Consumers Concerned Ahead of Festivals

With Sankranthi nearing, consumers are worried that chicken and egg prices may increase further, affecting household budgets. Traders, however, say prices will depend on supply conditions and festival demand trends.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.