SA Test Skipper Bavuma Suffers Elbow Injury Ahead of WTC Final

New Delhi: South Africa’s Test captain Temba Bavuma has sustained an elbow injury just two months before the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Bavuma was initially set to play for the Lions in the Cricket South Africa Four-Day Series final against the Titans, starting Thursday at the Wanderers Stadium. However, according to an ESPNcricinfo report, Bavuma failed to arrive in Johannesburg, and the Lions were informed late on Wednesday that he would not be available due to a niggle in his elbow.

Recurring Elbow Issues Continue to Trouble Bavuma

This is not the first time Bavuma has dealt with elbow issues. In 2022, he suffered a fractured left elbow, which forced him to pull out of South Africa’s tour to England and sidelined him for nearly three months. He re-injured the same elbow while running a single during an ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in 2023, causing him to miss the Test series against Bangladesh.

Despite being named in the Lions’ squad for last week’s match against the Knights, the game in Bloemfontein was abandoned without a ball bowled, meaning Bavuma hasn’t played competitive cricket since the Champions Trophy.

South Africa Prepare for Maiden WTC Final

South Africa have qualified for the World Test Championship final for the first time, which begins on June 11. With just over eight weeks remaining, the Proteas will not play any further red-ball matches ahead of the final. Many South African players are currently engaged in the IPL 2025, while others are competing in English county cricket.

Having played 12 Tests in the current WTC cycle, South Africa have registered eight wins, boasting a 69.44% points percentage. Their journey included a drawn home series against India, a tough tour to New Zealand, and dominant wins against West Indies, Bangladesh, and strong performances on home soil.

What This Means for South Africa

Bavuma’s injury comes as a major concern for South Africa as they build towards the biggest Test match in their recent history. His recovery and return to full fitness will be crucial to South Africa’s chances of claiming their first WTC title. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team is expected to closely monitor his condition in the coming weeks.