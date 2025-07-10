Sachin Tendulkar’s portrait unveiled at Lord’s MCC museum

London: A striking new portrait of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been unveiled at the MCC Museum at Lord’s, just ahead of the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India.

Painted by Stuart Pearson Wright

The portrait is the work of acclaimed British artist Stuart Pearson Wright, who has painted three other Indian cricketing greats—Kapil Dev, Bishan Bedi, and Dilip Vengsarkar—for the MCC. However, unlike his earlier full-length artworks, the Tendulkar portrait features a dramatic close-up of the cricketer’s head and shoulders, set against an abstract background to highlight his iconic features.

Also Read: 3rd Test: England Win Toss and Elect to Bat First Against India at Lord’s

Fifth Indian to Feature in MCC’s Prestigious Portrait Collection

Tendulkar becomes the fifth Indian cricketer to be featured in the MCC’s historic portrait gallery. His image will initially be displayed in the museum and later moved to the prestigious Lord’s Pavilion later this year.

“MCC wanted something different,” said Pearson Wright. “So I used a heroic scale and focused on Sachin’s face. The abstract background avoids placing him in a specific moment, giving it a timeless feel.”

Tendulkar Rings the Lord’s Bell Before the Test Match

Before the England vs India third Test began, Tendulkar rang the famous five-minute bell at Lord’s – a tradition that began in 2007 and is reserved for individuals who’ve made a significant impact on the game. The moment added to the emotional weight of the occasion.

A Full Circle Moment for Tendulkar

Reflecting on the honour, Sachin Tendulkar said:

“In 1983, when India won the World Cup, it was my first introduction to Lord’s. I saw our captain, Kapil Dev, lift the trophy. That moment sparked my cricketing journey. Today, with my portrait going up inside the Pavilion, life feels like it’s come full circle.”

Based on an 18-Year-Old Photograph

Interestingly, the painting is based on a photograph taken by Pearson Wright at Tendulkar’s Mumbai home 18 years ago, capturing a timeless essence of the cricket legend.

MCC’s Portrait Programme and Historic Art Collection

The Lord’s Portrait Programme has been running for over three decades, though the MCC art collection dates back to the Victorian era. With around 300 portraits among nearly 3,000 artworks, it is one of the most significant sporting art collections globally.

MCC’s Statement on the Unveiling

Charlotte Goodhew, MCC’s Collections and Programmes Manager, said: