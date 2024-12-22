Telangana

He said the police have nothing personally against any individual but, at the same time, all should be responsible to the citizens of the state.

Safety of citizens utmost important: Telangana DGP on Allu Arjun issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana DGP Jitender on Sunday said film personalities and all others should understand that safety and security of citizens are utmost important, and they should conduct themselves accordingly.  

He was responding to a query on the issue of the death of a woman in a stampede at the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ earlier this month and certain comments of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

He said the police have nothing personally against any individual but, at the same time, all should be responsible to the citizens of the state.

Also Read: Bandi criticises Telangana CM for actions against Allu Arjun

“They are heroes in films. But, on the ground they should understand the problems of the society. Promotion of a film is not that important as the safety of the citizens.

Something wrong has happened. We all should understand that such incidents are not good for the safety and security of the citizens,” he told reporters in Karimnagar district.

A woman died, while her eight-year-old son suffered injuries in a stampede at the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ in a theatre here earlier this month.

Allu Arjun, who was visiting the theatre at the time, was arrested in connection with the case and the high court granted him interim bail.

