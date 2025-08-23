Hyderabad

Sahasra Murder Case Sparks Tension: Parents Sit-In at Kukatpally PS, Demand Death Penalty

Sahasra’s mother, Renuka, broke down in tears outside the police station and said: "The boy who killed my daughter should get the death penalty.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 August 2025 - 18:05
Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Kukatpally over the murder of minor girl Sahasra. Her parents and relatives staged a sit-in protest in front of Kukatpally police station, alleging that the real culprits were being protected and demanding the strictest punishment for the arrested accused.

Sahasra’s mother, Renuka, broke down in tears outside the police station and said:
“The boy who killed my daughter should get the death penalty. False allegations were made against me and my husband that we killed our own daughter, which is a complete lie. My son says he will kill his sister’s murderer. Even the accused’s parents are equally responsible for this crime. We want justice, and the accused must be brought before us.”

The protest grew tense, forcing the police to shift the agitators to another location. The demonstration also led to a major traffic jam from Moosapet to JNU. Later, police assured Sahasra’s parents that justice would be served, after which the protest was called off.

Meanwhile, Sahasra’s father, Krishna, made serious allegations:
“The boy did not come for the cricket bat but for the money in the house. His parents are also involved in this murder. If we don’t get justice, we will immolate ourselves. We suspect the police are misleading the case, and this must be reinvestigated.”

