Salaam Cola: Ethical Soft Drink Supporting Palestinian Causes Expands Globally

Hyderabad: In a powerful blend of taste and activism, Salaam Cola, launched in the UK in November 2023 by Aykiz Shah, has emerged as a fast-growing ethical soft drink brand that is making waves across the globe.

10% of Profits Donated to Palestinian Charities

Positioned as a conscious alternative to Coca-Cola, Salaam Cola has pledged to donate 10% of its profits to charities supporting Palestinian causes. The beverage has quickly gained traction among socially conscious consumers, particularly those aligned with humanitarian values and solidarity movements.

Manufactured in Turkey with a Distinctive Flavor Profile

Produced in Turkey, Salaam Cola features a unique flavor profile, characterized by:

Softer carbonation

Earthy spices

Natural cane sugar (instead of high-fructose corn syrup)

These attributes not only cater to healthier consumption habits but also differentiate it from mainstream sodas.

Rise Amid Coca-Cola Boycott Campaigns

The brand’s launch coincided with growing international calls to boycott Coca-Cola, largely due to its operations in the Atarot Settlement Industrial Zone in East Jerusalem—a region classified as an illegal Israeli settlement under international law. Coca-Cola’s presence there has sparked significant backlash, prompting ethically-minded consumers and businesses to look for alternative beverage brands.

Global Reach: 14 Countries and Counting

Within its first year, Salaam Cola has expanded into 14 countries across four continents, showcasing its growing appeal. The drink has especially resonated with food establishments and communities that support Palestinian solidarity, including Pakistani street food cafes and Middle Eastern restaurants in the United States.

Inspiring a Movement: More Ethical Brands Emerge

Inspired by Salaam Cola’s model, other socially conscious beverage brands have surfaced, such as:

Cola Gaza

Palestine Drinks

These brands also contribute a portion of their profits to Palestinian charities, reflecting a growing consumer movement that merges commerce with advocacy.

Aykiz Shah: The Visionary Behind Salaam Cola

The founder, Aykiz Shah, a 26-year-old Muslim woman and entrepreneur, shared in an earlier interview:

“As a mother and a woman in hijab navigating a male-dominated space, I wanted to prove that you don’t have to compromise your values to build something meaningful. Salaam Cola is more than a beverage — it’s a tool for global good.”

Her leadership and commitment to values-driven entrepreneurship have helped turn Salaam Cola into a symbol of ethical resistance and empowerment.

The Bigger Picture

Salaam Cola represents a growing trend of ethical consumerism, where people are using their purchasing power to support humanitarian and political causes. As awareness spreads, more brands may follow suit, reshaping the global marketplace toward purpose-driven consumption.