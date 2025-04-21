Liquor Shops to Remain Closed for 4 Days in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Liquor consumers in Telangana, especially Hyderabad, are in for a big shock. All wine shops and liquor outlets across the Hyderabad metropolitan area will remain closed for three consecutive days in view of the upcoming Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC Elections scheduled for April 23.

Liquor Ban in Effect Due to Election Code of Conduct

With the election code of conduct coming into force in Hyderabad, authorities have directed that all liquor stores in the city be shut temporarily. The ban starts today, April 21 at 4:00 PM, and will continue until 6:00 PM on April 23 (Tuesday).

Counting Day Will Also See Liquor Shops Closed

In addition to the election days, the liquor ban will also be enforced on April 25, the counting day. Hyderabad City Police have issued strict orders to ensure compliance with these rules, and violators could face legal action.

Long Queues at Liquor Stores Ahead of Closure

Following the announcement, heavy rush was witnessed outside liquor shops since early morning as consumers hurried to stock up before the ban takes effect. The sudden surge in demand has led to long queues and high sales at wine shops across the city.

Political Buzz Around the MLC Elections

The Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC election is drawing significant political attention. Analysts suggest that AIMIM is expected to win, while the Congress party is reportedly working behind the scenes to support its candidate and increase its influence in the region.