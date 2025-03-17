Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Groove to ‘Sikandar Naache’ in Song Teaser

Mumbai: A Power-Packed Dance Number Unveiled

The teaser of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest song “Sikandar Naache” from the upcoming film “Sikandar” has been released, setting the stage for an electrifying dance number.

Building Hype with an Action-Packed Teaser

Following the success of “Zohra Jabeen” and “Bam Bam Bhole”, the makers have now teased “Sikandar Naache”, further building excitement for the film.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the song, captioning it:

“Sikandar Naache song out tomorrow.”

A Grand Collaboration for a Spectacular Dance Sequence

The song reunites:

Superstar Salman Khan

Visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Renowned choreographer Ahmed Khan

The trio had previously delivered the chartbuster “Jumme Ki Raat” from Kick (2014).

The teaser showcases a grand setup with a massive group of dancers, specially flown in from Turkey for this high-energy number.

Farah Khan on Choreographing ‘Zohra Jabeen’

The earlier song “Zohra Jabeen”, choreographed by Farah Khan, also generated immense buzz.

Sharing her excitement, Farah said:

“One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing ‘Zohra Jabeen’ was truly special.”

She added, “I knew this song would be a smash hit. Choreographing Salman after so long was fun, and working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure.”

‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan’s Big-Screen Comeback

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. His last appearance was in the 2023 blockbuster Tiger 3.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including:

Salman Khan

Rashmika Mandanna

Kajal Aggarwal

Sathyaraj

Sharman Joshi

Prateik Babbar

The film is set for a grand release on Eid, March 31, 2025, promising high-octane action, drama, and dance sequences that fans are eagerly waiting for.

