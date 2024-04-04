Salman Khan to Fill Lawsuit Against Kunal Kamra over ‘derogatory’ joke?

Recent reports suggested that Bollywood star Salman Khan was contemplating legal action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks targeting the actor’s persona. However, Salman Khan’s decision to refrain from pursuing a defamation lawsuit has garnered attention amidst the controversy.

Amidst speculation surrounding the possibility of Bollywood icon Salman Khan initiating legal proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over alleged derogatory remarks, a recent report by Zoom sheds light on Salman’s decision not to pursue legal action.

According to reports @BeingSalmanKhan is filing defamation case against @kunalkamra88 for abusing him. Kunal is doing only comedy So Salman shouldn’t get angry.🤪 Watch the video! pic.twitter.com/zjM552xYjD — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 29, 2024

Contrary to earlier claims, a close associate of Salman Khan clarified to Zoom that the notion of a defamation case was mere speculation. The associate stated, “If he (Salman Khan) sued everyone who abused him, he would be in and out of courtrooms. Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial attackable image.” Shedding further light on Salman’s stance, the associate explained, “He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn’t suing this guy (Kunal Kamra),” citing advice from Salman’s father, Salim Khan, who advocates for ignoring insults as a means of attention-seeking.

The controversy stemmed from Kunal Kamra’s recent stand-up performance, where he reportedly made jibes at Salman Khan, including references to the actor’s involvement in controversies and his hosting of reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT. Kamra’s remarks were further highlighted when self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan shared a clip of the performance on social media.

In response to speculations about Salman Khan’s potential legal action, Kunal Kamra took to Twitter, asserting, “I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath and I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…” The tweet underscored Kamra’s stance against apologizing for his comedic content.

While the controversy continues to fuel discussions across various platforms, Salman Khan’s decision not to pursue legal recourse marks a significant development in the ongoing saga, emphasizing differing perspectives on freedom of expression and celebrity scrutiny within the entertainment industry.