Salman Khan’s Ram Mandir Watch Sparks Controversy, Maulana Calls It ‘Haram’

Bareilly, UP: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has strongly criticized Bollywood actor Salman Khan for his apparent support of the Ram Mandir. The cleric’s comments have stirred fresh controversy amid ongoing discussions around religious expression and celebrity influence.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Razvi stated, “Salman Khan is a very famous personality in India. He has been seen wearing a Ram edition watch to promote the Ram Mandir.” He emphasized that such acts are not permissible in Islam.

“If any Muslim, even if it is Salman Khan, is promoting the Ram Mandir or any other non-Muslim thing, it is considered illegal and haram,” the Maulana asserted.

Also Read: Salman Khan Reminisces About His Early Days in the Industry, Thanks to Rashmika Mandanna’s Dedication

He further appealed to the actor to adhere to Islamic principles, saying, “I urge Salman Khan to follow the principles of Shariat. He should refrain from such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done.”

The statement comes after visuals of Salman Khan wearing a Ram-themed watch went viral, sparking debates across social and religious communities. While the actor has not responded to the remarks, the controversy continues to gain traction online.