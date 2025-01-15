Saloni Thakkar Calls ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’ Her Biggest Success

Mumbai: Saloni Thakkar’s latest track, Namo Namah Shivaya, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has become a massive hit. Recently, the singer opened up about the success of this powerful devotional anthem composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

A Legendary Composition

Calling the composition “truly legendary,” Saloni Thakkar shared her experience working on the song. “It’s so powerful, so energetic, and yet so full of emotions. I had to literally connect with God to get into the zone for this song. There was pressure to match DSP’s high standards, but I’m thrilled with how it has turned out.”

Gratitude for Overwhelming Response

Expressing her gratitude for the song’s success, the singer said, “Hearing from fans and friends that they loved my performance is incredibly heartwarming. I’m extremely grateful for all the appreciation.”

Lending Her Voice to Sai Pallavi

Saloni Thakkar also shared her excitement about lending her voice to Sai Pallavi, saying, “Oh my God!” was my first reaction when I saw my name tagged on social media and realized it was my voice behind Sai Pallavi. I was on cloud nine!”

She continued to praise DSP for his trust in her, saying, “Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look amazing in the song, and their energy is just incredible. Everyone has told me my voice suits Sai Pallavi perfectly, and that has made me even happier.”

Credit to DSP’s Brilliance

Saloni credited DSP for the song’s massive success, stating, “Only a composer like DSP could create something this extraordinary. It’s full of challenges—curves, highs, and intense energy—and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

A Personal Achievement

Saloni Thakkar considers Namo Namah Shivaya her biggest achievement, saying, “This song is bigger than any romantic, item, or sad song I’ve sung. It demands a high vocal range, emotional depth, and immense dedication. I poured everything I had into this performance.”

Message for Her Fans

In her message to fans, Saloni thanked them, saying, “Your love and support mean the world to me. I’m so glad this song has touched your hearts, and I promise to bring you more music that resonates deeply.”