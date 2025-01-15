Humpy Koneru Set to Return to Norway Chess Women 2025

Stavanger (Norway): India’s top-ranked female chess player, Humpy Koneru, is set to return to compete in the prestigious Norway Chess Women 2025. With her exceptional track record and ranking as the third highest-rated female player in the tournament, she is considered a strong contender for the title.

A Stellar Career in Chess

Currently ranked World No. 6 in women’s classical chess, Humpy aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming tournament. Her return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career, which includes several milestone achievements.

In 2002, Humpy made history by becoming the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title. Since then, she has remained India’s No. 1 in women’s chess and a respected figure in the global chess community.

Major Achievements

Humpy Koneru’s list of accomplishments includes winning the World Rapid Championship title twice—in 2019 and 2024. She has also triumphed in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships, further solidifying her place as one of the top female players in chess.

As one of only two female players in chess history to cross the 2600 rating mark, she has consistently broken barriers and paved the way for women’s chess. Her participation in Norway Chess Women 2025 serves as an opportunity for her to showcase her skills once again.

Focus and Determination

“It’s an honour to play in the prestigious Norway Chess Women tournament,” said Humpy Koneru. When asked to describe herself, she chose the word “self-disciplined,” a quality that has been central to her success. This discipline has enabled her to stay focused, consistent, and resilient, even against the toughest opponents.

Humpy’s participation in global chess tournaments continues to inspire aspiring chess players, particularly young women in India and around the world. Her journey stands as a testament to how determination and discipline can lead to extraordinary success.

Excitement for Humpy’s Return

“Humpy’s achievements speak volumes, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women 2025,” said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.