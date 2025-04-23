Samsung Offers Galaxy Watch Ultra for Free in New Walk-a-thon Challenge

Samsung has officially launched the second edition of its fitness challenge, Walk-a-thon India, offering Indian users a chance to win or get a discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This unique initiative is designed to promote health and fitness while expanding Samsung’s wearables ecosystem.

How to Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for Free in India?

To participate, users must walk 2 lakh (200,000) steps between April 21 and May 20, 2025, using the Samsung Health app. The challenge is available exclusively to users who own Samsung Galaxy devices.

Reward Details:

Top 3 participants will win a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for free

will win a All other eligible participants who complete the step target will receive a 25% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Challenge Duration: April 21 – May 20, 2025

April 21 – May 20, 2025 Result Claim Period: May 26 – June 15, 2025

May 26 – June 15, 2025 Platform: Samsung Health app > “Together” section

Samsung Health app > “Together” section Eligibility: Only Samsung Galaxy smartphone users

⚠️ Note: Completing the steps isn’t enough. Participants must log back into the app between May 26 and June 15 to formally claim their prize or discount.

Samsung Health App Powers the Fitness Challenge

The Samsung Health app will be used to monitor step counts. With a growing emphasis on fitness tech, Samsung aims to encourage users to explore its robust health-tracking features while enjoying real incentives.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Specifications & Features

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s latest premium smartwatch, priced at ₹51,999 via Reliance Digital and other major retailers. Key specs include:

Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED

1.5-inch Super AMOLED Material: Titanium case, 47mm size

Titanium case, 47mm size Battery: 590mAh, up to 100 hours in Power Saving Mode

590mAh, up to 100 hours in Power Saving Mode Durability: 10ATM water resistance

10ATM water resistance Features: AI-powered heart rate zones Emergency siren & Night Mode FTP (Functional Threshold Power) for cyclists Quick Button for exercise tracking Multi-sport workout modes



Why This Campaign Matters

With over 1 million participants in the previous edition, Samsung’s Walk-a-thon is not just a fitness challenge—it’s a marketing masterstroke that ties wellness, rewards, and tech into one.

This latest campaign aims to drive engagement with Samsung’s health ecosystem, while showcasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s advanced capabilities in health and fitness tracking.