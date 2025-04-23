Samsung Offers Galaxy Watch Ultra for Free in New Walk-a-thon Challenge
Samsung has officially launched the second edition of its fitness challenge, Walk-a-thon India, offering Indian users a chance to win or get a discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This unique initiative is designed to promote health and fitness while expanding Samsung’s wearables ecosystem.
Samsung has officially launched the second edition of its fitness challenge, Walk-a-thon India, offering Indian users a chance to win or get a discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This unique initiative is designed to promote health and fitness while expanding Samsung’s wearables ecosystem.
Table of Contents
How to Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for Free in India?
To participate, users must walk 2 lakh (200,000) steps between April 21 and May 20, 2025, using the Samsung Health app. The challenge is available exclusively to users who own Samsung Galaxy devices.
Reward Details:
- Top 3 participants will win a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for free
- All other eligible participants who complete the step target will receive a 25% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra
Important Dates and Participation Rules
- Challenge Duration: April 21 – May 20, 2025
- Result Claim Period: May 26 – June 15, 2025
- Platform: Samsung Health app > “Together” section
- Eligibility: Only Samsung Galaxy smartphone users
⚠️ Note: Completing the steps isn’t enough. Participants must log back into the app between May 26 and June 15 to formally claim their prize or discount.
Samsung Health App Powers the Fitness Challenge
The Samsung Health app will be used to monitor step counts. With a growing emphasis on fitness tech, Samsung aims to encourage users to explore its robust health-tracking features while enjoying real incentives.
Also Read: From Hope to Heartbreak: Indian Hajj Aspirants Hit by 80% Visa Slash
Galaxy Watch Ultra: Specifications & Features
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s latest premium smartwatch, priced at ₹51,999 via Reliance Digital and other major retailers. Key specs include:
- Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED
- Material: Titanium case, 47mm size
- Battery: 590mAh, up to 100 hours in Power Saving Mode
- Durability: 10ATM water resistance
- Features:
- AI-powered heart rate zones
- Emergency siren & Night Mode
- FTP (Functional Threshold Power) for cyclists
- Quick Button for exercise tracking
- Multi-sport workout modes
Why This Campaign Matters
With over 1 million participants in the previous edition, Samsung’s Walk-a-thon is not just a fitness challenge—it’s a marketing masterstroke that ties wellness, rewards, and tech into one.
This latest campaign aims to drive engagement with Samsung’s health ecosystem, while showcasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s advanced capabilities in health and fitness tracking.