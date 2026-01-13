Sankranti Rush Causes Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway, Long Queues at Toll Plaza

Hyderabad: The Sankranti festival travel rush has triggered severe traffic congestion on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, leaving commuters stranded for hours as they head towards Andhra Pradesh. A sharp spike in vehicle movement has slowed traffic to a crawl, with extended waiting times reported at multiple points along the highway.

Two-Kilometre Queues at Pantangi Toll Plaza

The worst congestion has been reported at the Pantangi Toll Plaza, located in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Here, vehicle queues stretched nearly two kilometres, forcing motorists to wait for long durations. Traffic movement has also slowed in nearby stretches, including Bommalaramaram, Bhoodan Pochampally, and Chityal, adding to commuter difficulties.

Traffic Police Deployed, Delays Continue

Traffic police teams have been deployed on the ground to regulate movement and ease congestion. Despite these efforts, the festive surge has led to long waiting times, especially near toll plazas and busy junctions along the Hyderabad–Vijayawada corridor.

Advisory Issued for Travellers

Authorities have issued an advisory urging commuters to take precautions while travelling during the festival period:

Check live traffic updates before starting the journey

before starting the journey Use alternative routes wherever feasible

wherever feasible Plan travel during non-peak hours to avoid delays

Officials said the rush is expected to continue for the next few days as people travel to their native places to celebrate Sankranti.

Need for Better Festival Traffic Planning

With thousands of families on the move, the Sankranti traffic surge on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway has once again highlighted the need for stronger traffic planning and crowd management during major festivals to reduce inconvenience to the public.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.