Chinese Manja Horror During Sankranthi: ASI Seriously Injured in Uppal After Kite String Slits Throat

Hyderabad: Despite a ban on Chinese manja, another shocking incident was reported during the Sankranthi festival. A police officer was seriously injured after a banned Chinese kite string wrapped tightly around his neck, causing deep injuries and heavy bleeding within the Uppal police station limits.

The victim has been identified as ASI Nagaraju, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the accident.

ASI Nagaraju Injured by Banned Chinese Manja in Uppal

According to details, ASI Nagaraju, a resident of Uppal Swaroop Nagar, is posted at the Nallakunta Police Station.

The incident occurred on Monday evening

Nagaraju was travelling from his home for exhibition duty

A kite string (Chinese manja) suddenly wrapped around his neck

suddenly wrapped around his neck The sharp string slit his throat, causing profuse bleeding

Local residents immediately noticed the situation and acted swiftly.

Locals Rush Injured ASI to Hospital

Seeing the severity of the injury, locals rushed the bleeding officer to a private hospital in LB Nagar for emergency treatment. Doctors confirmed that the injury was serious, and he is currently under medical observation.

Repeated Warnings Ignored During Sankranthi

This incident once again highlights the continued illegal use of Chinese manja, even though it is strictly banned due to its life-threatening nature.

Why Chinese Manja Is Dangerous:

Made with glass-coated synthetic thread

Causes deep cuts and strangulation injuries

Threatens pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, birds, and animals

Has led to multiple deaths and serious injuries in previous years

Authorities have repeatedly warned against its use, especially during kite-flying festivals like Sankranthi.

Public Safety at Risk Due to Illegal Kite Strings

The injury to ASI Nagaraju has raised serious concerns over public safety and enforcement failures. Citizens are once again urging strict action against the sale, possession, and use of banned Chinese manja to prevent further tragedies.

The incident serves as a grim reminder that one careless act can turn festive joy into disaster.

