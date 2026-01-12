Chinese Manjha Crackdown in Hyderabad: ₹6.9 Lakh Worth Seized, One Arrested in Kalapathar

Hyderabad has witnessed another major action against the illegal sale of banned Chinese manjha, as police conducted a joint operation in the Kalapathar area under the Falaknuma Division. The raid led to the arrest of one person and the seizure of 345 bobbins of prohibited Chinese manjha, valued at nearly ₹6.90 lakh.

Joint Police Operation in Kalapathar Area

The operation was carried out by Kalapathar Police Station, Falaknuma Division, Rajendranagar Zone, along with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force – West Zone. Acting on specific inputs, police conducted a targeted raid to curb illegal manjha sales ahead of festival season.

Accused Arrested, Manjha Seized

Police arrested Mohammed Shazaib, who was found in possession of 345 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha. Officials estimated the seized stock to be worth approximately ₹6.90 lakh in the illegal market.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that:

The banned manjha was procured from Vikram Mehta of Karnal, Haryana

It was being stored in a godown behind Deccan Bakery in Basheerath Nagar, Kalapathar

Each bobbin was being sold for around ₹2,000

Strict Ban Under Environmental Protection Act

The Telangana government has completely banned Chinese manjha under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, citing serious threats to:

Human lives

Birds and animals

Public safety and environment

Violation of the ban can lead to:

Up to 5 years of imprisonment

Fine up to ₹1 lakh

Or both

Accused Handed Over for Further Investigation

The arrested accused, along with the seized manjha, was shifted to Kalapathar Police Station for further investigation. Police are also probing the supply chain to identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade.

Senior Officers Supervised the Operation

The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of:

DCP S. Srinivas

Additional DCP S. Srinivas Rao

ACP, Falaknuma Division

Task Force Inspector M.A. Javeed

Kalapathar Inspector Mohammed Khalil Pasha

Police Advisory to the Public

Hyderabad Police issued strong advisories to citizens:

Say NO to Chinese manjha to protect lives and birds

to protect lives and birds Report illegal sale of Chinese manjha immediately to police

immediately to police Two-wheeler riders should use anti-string rods and mufflers as safety measures

The Chinese manjha crackdown in Hyderabad is part of sustained enforcement to ensure public safety and prevent fatal accidents.

