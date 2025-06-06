Saudi Arabia and Middle East Celebrates Eid ul-Adha with Millions Gathering at Holy Mosques

Makkah: Eid ul-Adha was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervor across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries on Thursday. Devotees gathered for prayers, offered sacrifices, and prayed for the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah worldwide.

Grand Congregations Held at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi

The largest Eid prayers were held at the holy mosques of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid al-Nabawi in Madinah. Thousands of worshippers, including Palestinians and Muslims from around the globe, gathered to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity within the Muslim world.

Eid Greetings Flood in for Saudi Leadership

On this auspicious occasion, leaders from various Islamic countries extended their warm wishes and congratulations to the Saudi leadership, acknowledging the Kingdom’s role in hosting and facilitating the annual pilgrimage and celebrations.

Despite Restrictions, Muslims Gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque

In the occupied Palestinian territories, large numbers of Muslims overcame restrictions and obstacles to attend Eid prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The emotionally charged gathering highlighted the resilience and devotion of worshippers amid challenging circumstances.

Eid Celebrations in Karachi’s Bohra Community

Back in Pakistan, the Bohra community marked Eid al-Adha with prayer congregations held at various locations, the largest being at the Tahiri Mosque in Saddar, Karachi. After Eid prayers, special supplications were made for the Muslim Ummah’s unity, national security, and progress. Following the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), the ritual of animal sacrifice commenced and continued throughout the day.

Pilgrims Perform Final Rites of Hajj in Mina

Meanwhile, over 1.6 million pilgrims spent the night in Muzdalifah before proceeding to Mina to perform the last major ritual of Hajj, the symbolic stoning of the devil (Rami al-Jamarat). Pilgrims collected pebbles during the night to throw at the three pillars representing Satan, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim’s rejection of temptation.

Pilgrims Sacrifice Animals and Complete Hajj Rites

On Eid day, pilgrims cast stones at the large devil pillar, sacrificed animals, shaved their heads, and removed their ihram garments, marking the end of their pilgrimage rites. Many pilgrims arrived early to complete these acts amid cooler morning temperatures.

Previous Day Marked by Prayers at Mount Arafat

On Wednesday, millions of pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his last sermon. Despite the intense heat, many ascended the mountain early in the morning, though numbers declined by midday as authorities advised avoiding the sun during peak hours for safety.

Safety Measures Implemented Amid Severe Heat

This year’s Hajj witnessed heightened safety protocols to protect pilgrims from extreme heat, including restrictions on unauthorized participants. These measures have contributed to a significant reduction in crowd density and improved security at holy sites.

Reflection on Last Year’s Tragedy Spurs Precautions

The arrangements followed last year’s tragic stampede during extreme heat conditions, which resulted in over 1,300 deaths, mostly among unauthorized pilgrims lacking adequate accommodation and support. Saudi authorities continue to prioritize pilgrims’ safety to prevent similar incidents.

Lowest Hajj Attendance in Decades, Saudi Quota Allocation

This year’s Hajj saw the lowest attendance in nearly 30 years, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic years (2020-2022). Last year, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims participated. Saudi Arabia allocates pilgrimage quotas to each country through a lottery system, with Pakistan receiving one of the largest quotas.

Saudi King’s Message of Gratitude and Prayer

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia expressed gratitude to Allah for enabling the hosting of the Hajj and prayed for the acceptance of this great act of worship by the Almighty.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Urges Pilgrims to Pray for Gaza

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on pilgrims to remember the people of Gaza in their prayers during Hajj. Through a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he urged pilgrims to use this blessed opportunity to seek help from God and pray for victory over the oppressors.