Hyderabad: Two Impersonating Gau Rakshaks Caught with Weapons in Khaisar Nagar

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Khaisar Nagar under the jurisdiction of Suraram Police Station after four youths were found roaming in the area allegedly posing as ‘Gau Rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes). Local residents grew suspicious and managed to detain two of them, leading to a dramatic turn of events.

Locals Detain Two Youths Claiming to Be Cow Vigilantes

According to eyewitness accounts, four young men were seen moving suspiciously in the area. When two of them were surrounded and questioned by vigilant residents, they reportedly claimed to be affiliated with a cow protection group. However, their answers raised further doubts, prompting the public to notify local police.

Police Recover Sharp Weapons During Interrogation

Upon arrival, the police patrol team was briefed by local residents. A subsequent search of the suspects’ Activa two-wheeler revealed the presence of sharp-edged weapons, raising serious concerns about their actual intentions.

Two Arrested, Investigation Underway

The police have taken two individuals into custody and launched a full-scale investigation. Authorities are currently working to determine whether the suspects are linked to any known cow vigilante groups or if they were using the label as a cover for illegal activities.

Community on Alert, Security Tightened

The incident has put the local community on high alert. Police officials have assured residents that thorough verification and background checks are being conducted. Additional patrolling has been ordered in the area to ensure safety and prevent any similar incidents.