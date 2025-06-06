Elderly Couple Brutally Murdered in Rajendranagar Apartment; Police Begin Investigation

Hyderabad: A shocking double murder has rocked the Rajendranagar police limits after an elderly couple was found brutally murdered in their apartment located on the fifth floor of Abraj Residency, Golden Heights, in Budwel’s Jana Chaitanya Venture.

Victims Identified as Elderly Couple in Their 60s and 70s

The victims have been identified as Sheikh Abdullah (70) and his wife Rizwana (65). The couple was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with fatal injuries reportedly inflicted using sharp weapons.

Crime Scene Points to Premeditated Attack

According to preliminary reports, unidentified assailants entered the couple’s flat and carried out the gruesome murders. Bloodstains were found across the scene, suggesting a violent struggle. The nature of the wounds indicates that the crime was executed with knives or similar sharp objects.

Police Launch Intensive Investigation

Local police from Rajendranagar Police Station rushed to the crime scene and registered a case. Clues Team and Dog Squad were immediately deployed to aid the investigation. Forensic experts also examined the area for evidence.

Officials have intensified their probe and are reviewing CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas to identify the culprits. Residents of the building have been questioned, and the police are looking into possible motives, including robbery, personal enmity, or property disputes.

Community in Shock, Security Concerns Raised

The gruesome incident has left residents of the apartment complex and surrounding community in shock. Many are now questioning the security measures in place within high-rise buildings, especially for elderly residents living alone.

Police have assured swift action and urged the public to report any suspicious activity or leads that might help solve the case.